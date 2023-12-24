Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker: Full video highlights

Heavyweight boxers Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker went toe-to-toe in a highly anticipating clash on December 23. The event took place at the Kindom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and also featured a scrap between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin.

Prior to the fight, 'The Bronze Bomber' was coming off an impressive first-round knockout victory against Robert Helenius in October, 2022. Before that, the 38-year-old had suffered back-to-back losses against Tyson Fury.

Parker, on the other hand, was riding a three-fight win streak, two of which were via knockouts.

Deontay Wilder donned a golden and black colored combination of gloves for his fight against Parker.

The athletes appeared to have an intense staredown to start the fight.

As the fight started, the New Zealander started to get the better of Wilder. In the eighth round of the contest, the 31-year-old landed a spectacular right hand on his opponent and proceeded to put 'The Bronze Bomber' in trouble by connecting several heavy strikes that appeared to hurt the 38-year-old.

A slow-motion video of the brutal left hand strikes by Parker can be seen below:

Parker went on to dominate the majority of the 12-round fight and took home the victory via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the contest 118-111, 118-110 and 120-108 in favor of the New Zealander.

With the victory, Parker extended his professional boxing record to 34-3.

In his post-fight in-ring interview, Wilder was asked to share his thoughts on his boxing future. 'The Bronze Bomber' responded by saying that he wished to return to the sport and thanked his fans for their support over the years.

"We'll see what happens, we still have a little bit left, but I have done a great job with managing my money, investing. And you know, I'm a happy fighter. We go in and do what we do and we go home and spread love t the family and on to the next. I'm a warrior. I'll be back, and if not, then it's been an enjoyment. It's been a pleasure and I appreciate everyone for the love and support that they've been giving me over the years... I've been wearing this smile all week long and I'mma still wear it... Nothing can stop me on that," said Deontay Wilder.

