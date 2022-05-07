"It might have a very negative effect on his performance" - Georges St-Pierre weighs in on Charles Oliveira's weight-miss debacle

Georges St-Pierre was making a media appearance when news of Charles Oliveira not making weight for his UFC 274 championship fight broke out. The former two-division champion shared his thoughts on the matter just after hearing the news.

During his interview on the Patrick Bet-David podcast, 'GSP' and co-hosts received the news about ‘Do Bronx’ overshooting the 155 lbs weight limit by 0.5 lbs. After reading the headline and news article, the three of them discussed the unfortunate event.

Georges St-Pierre said that it was too early to talk about it as none of them knew the entire story:

"Well, maybe he got sick, maybe he got food poisoning. Like you know what I mean, there’s a lot of x-factor we don’t… Sometimes we’re tempted to judge somethin when we see the headline. But we don’t know that. I think it’s it’s sometimes we don’t know the whole story… I don’t think it’s a lack of professionalism, you know. It could be, but you have to wait to have more data on what happened, you know."

Next, the UFC Hall of Famer elaborated on the weight cut’s effects on Charles Oliveira's performance against Justin Gaethje:

"But I think in this situation it may be more damagable for Oliveira because that’s mean if you miss weight that’s mean he tried to really make weight. He pushed himself to the limit of dehydration. So maybe his body will be more messed up. Especially if it goes a few more round… If the fight goes longer it might have a very negative effect on his performance."

Watch Georges St-Pierre discuss Charles Oliveira’s botched weight cut at 1:08 of the video below:

‘Do Bronx’ was scheduled to defend his UFC lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. However, the Brazilian missed the 155 lbs weight limit and was given an additional hour to make the cut.

After failing to reach the lightweight weight class limit, it was announced that he would retain his lightweight title until he steps inside the octagon at UFC 274.

When that happens, he will be officially stripped of the title, with Justin Gaethje being the only one eligible to win it.

Georges St-Pierre on who would win the Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje fight under normal circumstances

During the same interview, 'GSP' was asked who would win the fight if both fighters made weight with ease. The Canadian was quick to reply that, in his opinion, Justin Gaethje would win it.

He admitted, though, that he knows 'The Highlight' personally, so he could be a little biased.

Next, 'GSP' said that the smartest way for Oliveira to win the fight is to take Gaethje out of his comfort zone, which is stand-up fighting. 'Do Bronx's' newfound love for his striking, according to 'GSP', could most certainly be his undoing:

"Sometimes he get caught in this emotion that he want to trade.. strike for strike… He did that in his last few recent fight and I’m under the impression that if he does that with Justin Gaethje it’s a bad idea. It’s like a flipping the coin. You don’t want to make the fight a coin toss".

Watch George St-Pierre’s take on Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Geathje fight at 2:19 of the video below:

Edited by David Andrew