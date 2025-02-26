"It might be a title shot" - Chatri Sityodtong lays down what could be next for Roberto Soldic after crushing KO at ONE 171: Qatar

Croatian MMA powerhouse Roberto Soldic scored a massive victory on Feb. 20 at ONE 171: Qatar when he knocked out Dagi Arslanaliev in their welterweight battle inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

This was Roberto Soldic's first win under the world's largest martial arts organization after his two bouts resulted in a no contest and a second-round knockout defeat, respectively.

But this devastating triumph was enough for 'Robocop' to send shockwaves throughout the division, so much so that ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is considering giving him an outright shot for the 26-pound golden belt.

The ONE head honcho revealed this during the post-event press conference of ONE 171, where he stated:

"Let's see what the next fight is. I go back to drawing. It might be a title shot. I don't know. We'll see the landscape. I definitely want to see Kadestam versus Roberto again, too. That's another fight I'm very interested in. I think fans around the world are interested in that fight too."

Watch the full post-event press conference here:

Chatri Sityodtong says Roberto Soldic's left-hand is a bomb

Sityodtong proclaimed that Roberto Soldic's left-hand punch is something that fans should behold because it can be lethal, as witnessed during his showdown with Arslanaliev, where he sent him to the shadow realm.

Furthermore, the lifelong martial artist praised the UFD Gym representative's monstrous power that can put anyone to sleep in just one strike, as he explained during the event's post-event conference:

"You could see Roberto, and this is what I think fans around the world can now see his monstrous KO power, his monster one-punch KO power. Like, when I saw him hit pads, he came to Singapore, and we're talking, and I had never seen anyone hit that hard in my life. And I've seen a lot incredible strikers, but that left hand is a bomb."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com.

