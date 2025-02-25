“This is going to be a war for the ages” - Chatri Sityodtong reveals the fights he’s most excited for at ONE 172 in Japan

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is fresh off a wildly successful ONE 171: Qatar event at Lusail Sports Arena last week.

Ad

The world's largest martial arts organization returned to the Middle East with a spectacular card featuring the best fighter in combat sports. But already, the ONE head honcho has focused his attention to next month's blockbuster in Japan, ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Speaking on the broadcast last week, Sityodtong revealed the fights he is personally most interested in seeing.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He said:

"I’m looking forward to Jonathan Di Bella versus Sam-A, you know. Young rising star and world champion versus old legend and world champion. It’s going to be incredible. But also, Superlek versus Nabil. This is going to be a war for the ages for sure."

Sityodtong added:

"You know what, I can’t pick. Someone’s gonna get knocked out, that’s all I’d say. Someone’s getting knocked out."

Ad

ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com or on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel.

Takeru Segawa set to face Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172

Japanese icon and former K-1 champion 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa is finally ready to lock horns with former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand.

Ad

The two square off in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight for the ages at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can check ONE Championship's official website or visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.