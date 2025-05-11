“It was too much” - Nabil Anane has learned to ignore his haters by focusing on what’s important

Nabil Anane has stopped paying attention to the haters. Since coming up short in his promotional debut against Superlek Kiatmoo9, Anane has rattled off seven straight wins, including an interim title-winning performance against Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 and a redemption-earning victory over 'The Kicking Machine' in their long-awaited rematch at ONE 172 in Tokyo.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Those wins, on top of the five that came before, have made Anane a bona fide star in ONE Championship. But once upon a time, fight fans just saw him as a kid biting off a bit more than he could chew.

"He [Superlek], of course, was a very experienced fighter," Anane said during an appearance on Nickynachat. "So after that fight, I read some people’s comments saying that I was a kid and I maybe won’t do well. Now, I don’t read them all. Last time, it was too much. But yeah, I used to read them all."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Nabil Anane drew motivation from his loss against Superlek

The loss against Superlek back at ONE Friday Fights 22 was a frustrating moment for the debuting Anane. But instead of sitting back and feeling sorry for himself, though he admittedly did that for a moment, Nabil Anane opted to use it as a motivator.

"Losing, it wasn’t easy," Anane added. "But, you know, you have to learn sometimes or lose to get better. Although I was very sad, didn’t [want to] do to much, after I was sad, I started working harder."

Ad

Ad

Today, Nabil Anane is 7-1 inside the Circle with 40 career victories to his credit and is the reigning ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

No official announcements have been made, but all signs currently point towards a trilogy fight with Superlek being next for Anane after he evened their series earlier this year.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.