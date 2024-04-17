"It shouldn't be too much of a problem" - Teenage prodigy Johan Ghazali on fighting in a cage setting for the first time

ONE flyweight Muay Thai rising star Johan Ghazali is ready to take on tougher challenges in his budding career.

This includes fighting in unfamiliar terrain, after having most of his matches taking place inside the confines of a ring.

At ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video, 'Jojo' will make his first appearance of 2024 against Nguyen 'No.1' Tran Duy Nhat in a three-round slugfest in 'The Art of Eight Limbs.'

All the matches on the June 7 card inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand will be contested in the ONE Circle - a first for Ghazali.

The Malaysian-American prodigy, who remains unbeaten in five matches under the ONE banner, admits slugging it out in a cage will take some getting used to.

Then again, the phenomenal Ghazali is certainly wise beyond his years. He reckons he can make the necessary adjustments and get the job done against his Vietnamese foe.

The 17-year-old striking sensation shared in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

"I'd say it'll be harder for me because I'm a pressure fighter. I love being in the center. So it'll be harder for me to cut off my opponents. But it shouldn't be too much of a problem."

Watch Johan Ghazali's full interview with SCMP MMA:

Johan Ghazali believes Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat will succumb to his forward pressure

Don't let Johan Ghazali's baby face fool you. He is a straight-up killer once the bell rings, and loves to take away his opponents' consciousness with his insanely aggressive style.

While Nguyen is also known for pushing the pace, Ghazali doubts he can survive trading fire with fire against him at ONE 167.

The Rentap Muaythai Gym affiliate said in the same interview:

"I feel like anyone who goes up against me, will end up circling around the circle. So I think he'll start fighting on the back foot."

ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

