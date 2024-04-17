Striking prodigy Johan Ghazali can’t believe he’s fighting on the same card as Stamp Fairtex: “It’s crazy”

Malaysian-American Muay Thai prodigy Johan Ghazali will be fighting at ONE 167 on June 7 alongside one of his idols, ONE atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex.

Though they fight in different sports, 'Jojo' Ghazali looks up to Stamp as she is the only three-sport world champion in ONE history, winning both the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai thrones in the past.

Just being in the same room as the Thai sensation can be a core memory for any young fighter. Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Ghazali spoke about what it's like to share a fight card with Stamp Fairtex:

“Looking at the card, it’s crazy to see. Sometimes I look at the card and I sock myself, you know. When I started fighting in Muay Thai in 2018, you know, Stamp was a double-champ then. She was at the top. Now I’m fighting on the same card as her. It’s crazy.”

Watch the Ghazali's full interview here:

Stamp Fairtex, Johan Ghazali to take part in massive ONE 167 card in Thailand

As mentioned, both Johan Ghazali and Stamp Fairtex will be part of ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. Ghazali will face former SEA Games and World Games Muay Thai gold medalist Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a three-round contest.

As for Stamp Fairtex, she will headline the card by defending her newly won ONE atomweight MMA world title against her friend and former teammate Denice Zamboanga.

This bout poses an interesting matchup as the two warrior queens are quite similar in stature and familiar with each other's styles.

In the co-main event, a possible Fight of the Year candidate as ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will rematch Jo Nattawut after their classic kickboxing battle last year. This time, the bout will have gold on the line.

ONE 167 will air live in US primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

