'It is an all or nothing situation for him' - Daniel Cormier on Tony Ferguson's upcoming fight at UFC 256

Former two-division UFC world champion Daniel Cormier believes that Tony Ferguson is staring at an 'all or nothing' situation when he takes on Charles Oliveira at UFC 256.

Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira will throw down in a crucial lightweight encounter in the co-headliner of this Saturday's UFC 256 pay-per-view, which is set to take place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas.

Once on an unbelievable 12-fight win streak, Ferguson was handed a tough loss in his last fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. Sections of the MMA community have even claimed that El Cucuy might not be the same fighter anymore.

Tony Ferguson can't afford to lose to Charles Oliveira, claims Daniel Cormier

Tony Ferguson has the chance to prove to the world that he is still one of the best fighters in the lightweight division when he takes on Oliveira this weekend.

On this week's episode of the DC & Helwani Show, Daniel Cormier said he believes this is Ferguson's best chance to answer all his critics.

Daniel Cormier stressed that the bout against Oliveira is a must win fight for El Cucuy, who might find himself out of the title picture if he loses two fights in a row.

Both @dc_mma and @arielhelwani believe the pressure is on Tony Ferguson in what will be a "crossroads fight" against Charles Oliveira at #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/pWMyyJPs7T — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 7, 2020

"I'm showing up Saturday. I got to watch Tony vs. 'Do Bronx'. I love that fight. It's a chance to have not only just insanity in the middle of the octagon, but also a chance to answer a bunch of questions. Is Tony Ferguson still the same guy after getting beaten by Justin Gaethje?" - said Daniel Cormier.

"It's all or nothing for Tony right now. Tony Ferguson has proven that he has been the best of the rest. he's become the interim champion. He was on a 12 fight win streak. Scheduled to fight Khabib so many times, so if you look at his past you see that along with everyone else (top contenders) he seems to be in the mix. But you can't be in the mix if you lose to Charles Oliveira because now he starts fighting more and more young guys trying to make a breakthrough in the division. It is all or nothing for Tony this Saturday."

Tony Ferguson has a career record of 25-4 in MMA and an incredible 15-2 record inside the Octagon. Win or lose, Ferguson's fights are always entertaining, and we can expect it to be the same this weekend at UFC 256.