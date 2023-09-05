“It opposes problems” – Demetrious Johnson raves about “all the s**t you can do in the gi”

American mixed martial arts legend Demetrious Johnson had a grand time in his first-ever IBJJF tournament recently and is looking forward to having more of it in the future.

‘Mighty Mouse,’ in particular, cited the immense possibilities that jiu-jitsu offers him following his debut at the World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship on August 31 in Las Vegas.

Demetrious Johnson shared to FloGrappling in an interview:

“My professor opened up my eyes, with all the s**t you can do in the gi, and so now, I always train in gi. I prefer gi than no-gi. Because gi, it opposes problems.”

Check out the interview below:

At the World Master, Demetrious Johnson competed in the Masters 2 division for competitors aged 35 years old and above, winning gold in the featherweight class.

The reigning ONE flyweight world champion ended up with six wins, five of which via points and one by submission through an armbar, highlighted by a 10-0 shutout in the final.

Throughout the competition, Demetrious Johnson did not struggle much with the traditional gi uniform, which separates it from no-gi. Apart from being used as clothing, the uniform – consisting of a coat and pants that are made of thick cotton – can also be used to execute techniques like holding opponents, do Judo throws and submission.

The win at the World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship was another feather in the cap of Johnson, who continues to evolve as a combat sports athlete even at this stage of his illustrious career.

‘Mighty Mouse’ was last in ONE Championship action back in May where he retained the ONE flyweight MMA world title by defeating Brazilian rival Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision.