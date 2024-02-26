Interim ONE featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le believes that success happens when preparation meets opportunity.

As such, he has nothing but praise for the man who handed him his first loss in the world's largest martial arts organization, Tang Kai.

Two of the hardest-hitting 155-pound fighters in the world first locked horns at ONE 160 back in 2022. Le entered the match as the top dog of the division after viciously knocking out his first five adversaries inside the circle.

Tang Kai, however, came up with the perfect gameplan to halt the headhunting Vietnamese-American champion.

The 27-year-old Chinese star methodically beat up Le’s legs throughout the duration of their 25-minute war. This resulted in the usually aggressive 38-year-old losing the spring in his steps and eventually surrendering his world title via unanimous decision.

In an interview with ONE, Thanh Le gave credit when it’s due and lauded Tang Kai for stepping up when the lights shone the brightest:

“That was partly because of the things he was doing, so it’s not like I’m trying to take away from the things that he did well. I’m just trying to paint the true picture that it was a perfect storm for him to win that belt, and he ended up doing it.”

Rewatch Thanh Le vs. Tang Kai 1:

Thanh Le made the proper adjustments heading into rematch with Tang Kai

Knowing what Tang Kai is fully capable of this time around, Thanh Le promises to bring more aces up his sleeve in their high-stakes do-over at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

The victor of their rematch will be leaving Lusail Sports Arena as the undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world champion.

In the same interview with ONE, Thanh Le reflected on his disappointing setback against the Sunkin International Fight Club athlete:

“Those things happen sometimes, and you’ve gotta roll with the punches. You’ve gotta get better. And that’s what I did.”

ONE 166: Qatar will air free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada