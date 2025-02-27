“It was perfect timing” - Martin Nguyen glad to hang up his gloves alongside legendary Bibiano Fernandes

After an illustrious career marked by unforgettable knockouts and multiple world titles, 'The Situ-Asian' Martin Nguyen has hung up his gloves... for good.

ONE 171: Qatar turned out to be an emotional night as the fans had to say goodbye to not just one but two legends who have been the pillars of ONE Championship's bantamweight MMA division. Bibiano Fernandes' retirement was forecasted, but Nguyen's came out of the blue.

In the ONE 171 post-event interview with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, the former two-division ONE world champion talked about the emotional moment he chose to retire and how it felt fitting to do it alongside fellow legend Bibiano Fernandes.

"It's just one of those ones, man. I just felt like, at that moment, it was perfect timing." Nguyen said. "I don't want to take anything away from Bibiano and his shine, because he's a legend himself."

Watch the interview below:

"I have nothing left to prove" - Former two-division MMA champ Martin Nguyen says he'll leave the sport with no regrets

Martin Nguyen walked away from the sport with his head held high, knowing he had accomplished everything he set out to do.

He had dedicated more than 10 years of his life to ONE Championship, experiencing wins and losses through various methods and achieving the status of world champion twice as the first double champion in ONE Championship history.

But every warrior knows when it's time to walk away.

"You know when it comes to that time, you know? I have nothing left to prove in this division." Nguyen said. "Even though I still have a lot left in the gas tank and a lot left to fight, there's no direction other than winning this fight in general."

It was a brutally honest admission from a fighter who dedicated more than a decade of his life to competition. But it also proved that Martin Nguyen's story wasn't just about winning - it was about making dreams come true.

And now that he has achieved that, it's time to close this chapter of his life.

