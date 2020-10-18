UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz wants to face Israel Adesanya inside the Octagon in the near future.

At UFC 253, Israel Adesanya beat Paulo Costa while Jan Blachowicz finished Dominick Reyes and since then, fight fans have been rooting for a super-fight between Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz. Speaking with Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com, Blachowicz said that he would love to fight Adesanya at light heavyweight.

“I will be stronger, bigger, smarter in the fight. If UFC would like to do the fight I am ready. It would be a pleasure to fight and beat Adesanya and show him legendary Polish power at 205.”

Jan Blachowicz knows that both he and Israel Adesanya want to defend their titles and a fight between the pair would be huge if it takes place in March, when the champ is looking to return.

“March would be perfect. In December I will have a child so I have to focus on that. Before my fight, everything was about me so now I want to focus on my fiancee and wait for the baby. After New Year, three months for a good camp would be the perfect time for my first title defense.”

Jan Blachowicz is currently on a four-fight winning streak while Israel Adesanya is undefeated inside the Octagon. Blachowicz's most notable wins came against Corey Anderson, Luke Rockhold, Jacare Souza, Jared Cannonier, and most recently Reyes.