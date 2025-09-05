"It can't be a real fight" - Terence Crawford questions authenticity of Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul boxing match 

Terence Crawford recently shared his thoughts on Jake Paul reportedly fighting Gervonta Davis in November and made it clear that he doesn't believe that the fight is a legitimate boxing match.

Ad

Many were taken by surprise last month after it was revealed that Paul would be going up against Davis in the squared circle. While Paul is no stranger to fighting opponents much older than him, fans weren't expecting the former Disney star to face a much lighter boxer like Davis. While Paul weighed in at 200 pounds in his last fight, Davis is the WBA 135-pound champion.

Given the significant difference in size between the two men, many wondered whether this bout would be classified as an exhibition match. Regardless, Crawford sees the matchup as a "business" move.

Ad

Trending

In an interview on the Full Send MMA podcast, 'Bud' previewed the Davis-Paul fight and said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I have no reaction. I don't know what's going to happen with a 135-pounder going up against a 200-pounder, you know. If it's scripted, then it's going to be good for them and for the fans to watch."

He continued:

"I think it's not a real fight. It can't be a real fight because they're not on the same weight, so it's more of an exhibition... I think they're going to go in there and spar. I don't think it's going to be, 'You try to go kill me, and I'm trying to kill you.' It's like, 'Let's go in there and get this money.' It's more of a business tactic than anything."

Ad

Catch Terence Crawford's comments below (22:29):

Ad

Terence Crawford backs Jake Paul to defeat Gervonta Davis in boxing match

In the same interview, Terence Crawford shared his preview of the Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight and backed 'The Problem Child' to emerge victorious. Crawford believes Paul's size advantage would be too great for Davis to handle and lauded the former Disney star's punching power.

Speaking on the Full Send MMA podcast, 'Bud' claimed Paul wasn't as slow as people thought he was and said:

"Jake too big for 'Tank', in reality... Tank is very talented, can punch hard and explosive, and the whole nine yards... Jake can punch with the right hand, I've seen him close and personal. The dude is big. He's not as slow as people think he is. He can punch. That's why a lot of people know there were times he could've laid it on Tyson, but he kind of held back and same with Tyson." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Zende. Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.



Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.



Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.



Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.