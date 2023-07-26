"It's only 13lbs more" - Naoya Inoue could move up to challenge Gervonta Davis according to Showtime president  

Naoya Inoue's impeccable performance against Stephen Fulton saw him crowned as the unified super bantamweight champion. Inoue improved his record to 25-0 and now has six consecutive KO/TKO wins.

A mega-fight with Gervonta Davis has been teased by Showtime president Stephen Espinoza. 'Tank' is coming off of a TKO win over Ryan Garcia. He currently fights at lightweight, which is 135 pounds in boxing, compared to Naoya Inoue, who competes at 122 pounds.

'The Monster' was hailed as the pound-for-pound No.1 boxer in the world following his demolition of Fulton, and Stephen Espinoza believes that Inoue could achieve whatever he sets his mind to.

The Showtime president was quoted saying the following by the boxing editor for talkSPORT, Michael Benson:

“You never know. It sounds a bit crazy, but it's only 13lbs more. I'd love to see Tank vs Inoue. After that performance [vs Stephen Fulton] I wouldn't put anything out of his reach."

A clash between Naoya Inoue and Gervonta Davis would be an epic spectacle as both men are known for having enormous power for their size. 'The Monster' has won 22 of his 25 wins via KO, while 'Tank' has won 27 of his 29 victories via KO.

Who will Naoya Inoue face next?

It appears that Naoya Inoue wasted little time in booking his next oppenent following an incredible display against Stephen Fulton.

Inoue stopped Fulton in the eighth round of their bout. Following the fight, he welcomed WBA & IBF super bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales into the ring. 'The Monster' challenged Tapales to a fight for all four belts, which he accepted, and it appears the pair are likely to face off next.

Tapales is castly more experienced than Inoue, but the speed difference will be in favor of 'The Monster', who has moved up in weight. Based on his thunderous knock out of Stephen Fulton, the power advantage may also lie with Inoue.

Benson took to Twitter to share details of the interaction between Tapales and Inoue. He said this:

"Inoue now holds the WBC & WBO super-bantamweight world titles and straight away invites WBA & IBF world champion Marlon Tapales into the ring to challenge him to an undisputed fight. Tapales accepts, the pair agree to fight and shake hands."

