"It's almost jaw-dropping" - Merab Dvalishvili's coach issues bold update on UFC champ's training camp ahead of Cory Sandhagen clash

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 18, 2025 08:34 GMT
Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili's coach lauds his fight preparation and training process. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Merab Dvalishvili's coach, John Wood, recently opened up about his star pupil's fight preparation ahead of his title clash against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320. The veteran coach claimed that Dvalishvili is performing at his very best in the gym and has managed to surprise everyone around him with his capabilities.

Dvalishvili is coming off a dominant third-round submission victory over Sean O'Malley in their rematch at UFC 316 in June. Before that, he impressively outpointed Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 in January. Meanwhile, Sandhagen is coming off an incredible second-round knockout victory over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines in May.

While many have wondered whether Sandhagen could be Dvalishvili's kryptonite, it appears coach Wood is confident in his student's abilities and state of mind. In an interview with Home of Fight, he shared an update on Dvalishvili's fighting status and said:

"That man is on a tear in the gym. I can't even express or explain how much better he is or how much better he's getting in this camp. It's almost jaw-dropping. Everybody in the gym is buzzing about it. Everybody in the gym is going like, 'Holy sh*t, where did this come from? Where did this version of this guy come from?' It's really just Merab believing in himself in a different fashion now."
He continued:

"He's now looking to hurt you. He's looking to finish you. He is now looking to create entertaining, devastating fights. You're going to see a whole different Merab in this fight that is going to be just brutal and even funner to watch."
When Henry Cejudo explained what separates Merab Dvalishvili from other elite bantamweights

Earlier this year, Henry Cejudo opened up about Merab Dvalishvili's incredible skills as a fighter and explained what made the Georgian-born fighter stand apart from other UFC bantamweights.

In an appearance on the JAXXON Podcast, 'Triple C' outlined one unique skill that Dvalishvili used in his fights and said:

"I knew Merab was really, really good with his chain fighting. So, it's not even wrestling, it's how you chain it. That's what separates them... Chaining is really putting the punches together and boom, the level change comes. Rather than just you maybe throwing a right hand and all of a sudden the level change comes. He's able to mix it very good with his feints. He's a fu**ing machine. It's his cardio, it's his conditioning."
