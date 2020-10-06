Dana White and Conor McGregor have been engaged in a bitter social media feud over the past several days.

McGregor recently released screenshots of private conversations between him and White into the public domain via social media. Needless to say, White subsequently expressed his disapproval of McGregor’s actions and they presently share a somewhat strained relationship.

McGregor has been one of White’s most important business associates and most valued fighters over the years.

Dana White believes Conor McGregor is stealing Israel Adesanya’s thunder

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, UFC President Dana White addressed Conor McGregor’s recent actions. The interview covered McGregor's recent claims that he’ll face Dustin Poirier in an exhibition martial arts match in December.

McGregor had publicly confirmed that the aforesaid exhibition match will be promoted by his company McGregor Sports and Entertainment Limited. Nevertheless, he could get himself and Poirier into legal trouble, since both fighters are currently under contract with the UFC and aren’t allowed to fight for other organizations without the company's permission.

White explained that McGregor’s recent actions have been weirder and different than anything the latter has done before. Alternatively, White also insinuated that there could be a pattern to McGregor’s actions dating way back:

“When we’re about to do a massive fight—and Israel Adesanya broke a ton of records last week in a global, massive fight—the day before that fight, he starts announcing he’s going to fight this guy and that guy. It’s almost like stealing Adesanya’s thunder.”

Dana White added, however, that McGregor generally engages in similar actions every time there’s a big fight.

Will Dana White and Conor McGregor bury the hatchet?

Dana White is considered by many in the sports and entertainment industries as one of the most pragmatic and intelligent businesspersons in the world today.

White has a history of working with fighters who he’s had professional disputes or, at times, even personal rivalries with.

In other words, it wouldn’t be surprising to still see White work with Conor McGregor, given the fact that the latter is currently one of the biggest box office draws in combat sports.

Similarly, McGregor is also regarded as a crafty businessman and wouldn’t hesitate to work with an individual who could benefit him in the financial realm, but be at loggerheads with him on a personal level.

Moreover, White and McGregor have had public fallouts on multiple occasions over the past few years, but have eventually found a way to do business with one another regardless.

What are your views on Dana White’s statements? Sound off in the comments.