It's atomweight title defense first for Angela Lee, then another run at the strawweight title

‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee would not turn down a strawweight world title shot against Xiong Jing Nan if she gets an offer to challenge the Chinese superstar once more.

Both warriors unleashed the finest performances of their careers in their two encounters A potential third fight between the pair is sure to be another Fight of the Year contender.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Angela Lee talked about a trilogy showdown against Xiong.

“That's definitely not off my radar. Going up into the strawweight division and capturing that title is definitely a goal of mine.”

When they first met, Angela Lee moved up a weight class to challenge the 33-year-old superstar. The Hawaii-based fighter's grappling prowess punished Xiong in the first four rounds, but the Chinese star hung on, despite being put in some tight submission attempts.

However, in the fifth round, ‘The Panda’ noticed that Angela Lee’s gas tank was running low. She uncorked a shot to the body that forced the Singaporean-American to drop her guard. Xiong followed up with punches to the head and kicks to the rib before the referee intervened at the 1:37 mark.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #ANewEra #Tokyo #MartialArts Xiong Jing Nan stops the "Unstoppable!" The 🐼 showcases her trademark power in a stunning TKO of Angela Lee at 1:37 of Round 5! #WeAreONE Xiong Jing Nan stops the "Unstoppable!" The 🐼 showcases her trademark power in a stunning TKO of Angela Lee at 1:37 of Round 5! #WeAreONE #ANewEra #Tokyo #MartialArts https://t.co/FCZ7bf3YJL

In their second fight seven months later, Xiong moved down a division to challenge Angela Lee for her atomweight crown. Both warriors put in another striking and grappling clinic, but late in the fifth stanza, Angela Lee’s submission skills eventually got the better of the strawweight queen.

Angela Lee sunk in a rear-naked choke with only 20 seconds of the fight remaining. Eight seconds later, Xiong had no other choice but to tap at the 4:48 mark of the fifth round.

Angela Lee: “My focus is 100 percent on my next title defense”

Angela Lee would love to face 'The Panda' again. However, the 25-year-old wants to defend her atomweight world title against Stamp Fairtex before thinking about a trilogy fight versus the Evolve MMA fighter.

Stamp earned her shot at Angela Lee’s gold following an impressive performance over Ritu Phogat in the ONE atomweight world Grand Prix final at ONE: Winter Warriors on December 3.

“For me, I don't want to look too far ahead. I'm just going to take things one step at a time, and I'm so happy that I am finally able to know who my next opponent is going to be,” Lee exclaimed.

Also Read Article Continues below

“So all of my focus is going to be 100 percent on Stamp. My focus is 100 percent on my next title defense.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard