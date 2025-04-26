“It’s a beautiful country” - Anatoly Malykhin says his family has fallen in love with Thailand

Anatoly Malykhin might be a wrecking ball inside the Circle, but he likes to soak life up at a much slower pace. Since moving to Thailand, the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion has found a second home.

And with their recent road trip, he's gained a new appreciation for life. He talks about this in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

“We love to travel – especially by car," he said. "We’ve driven through almost all of Thailand, from south to north. It’s a beautiful country, full of contrast, full of smiles. I’m grateful. Thailand has given me a lot of opportunities. I truly appreciate that."

The lifestyle, culture, and people have all made a mark on Malykhin and his family. And while he's known for his heavy hands and (frankly terrifying) 100 percent finish rate, there's a clear appreciation for the slower, simpler moments when he's off the clock.

“I bulked up again” - Anatoly Malykhin shares physique update in bid to regain heavyweight MMA crown from ‘Reug Reug’

Make no mistake, Anatoly Malykhin didn't settle into island life for good. With his sights set on reclaiming the ONE heavyweight MMA crown, he's gone back to heavy lifting, hard training, and putting real size back on his frame.

“I’ve been focusing more on strength and conditioning," he said. "I’ve been doing a lot of strength training and working with weights. I bulked up again and hit the numbers I had back when I was fighting at heavyweight."

'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane handed Malykhin his first career loss at ONE 169 in November last year, taking the heavyweight MMA world title via a split decision win. It's the only blemish on Malykhin's otherwise pristine record, but he isn't taking the loss lying down - he's coming back to take what is rightfully his.

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

