"It's so beautiful" - Fans marvel at Superbon's technique in preparation for world title challenge against Tawanchai at ONE 170

Reigning ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon will have a second opportunity to capture the ONE featherweight Muay Thai gold on January 24 at ONE 170, where he will challenge the divisional king Tawanchai PK Saenchai, which goes down at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before that highly anticipated rematch, ONE Championship posted a clip of Superbon's preparation, and they captioned the Instagram post with:

"Superbon is in the zone 🔥 Does the Thai superstar have what it takes to claim the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship from Tawanchai in their rematch at ONE 170? @superbon_banchamek"

In the video, the former undisputed featherweight kickboxing world champion was seen sharpening his technique on the pads with famed striking coach Trainer Gae inside the Superbon Training Camp.

Superbon was throwing various combinations of kicks and punches, which he hopes to land against the defending world champion and potentially help him capture another 26-pound golden belt.

Fans are stoked for this second meeting between the two Thai striking sensations, as users @terencedoherty_, @quit_anythng, @sana.bananas, and @endruju00 sent their reactions through the comments:

"He will win this one 🔥"

"It's so beautiful. This is the "ART".

"That was so therapeutic to watch"

"Work of art"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Rodtang showed love to Superbon by picking him over other ONE Championship superstars

Fresh off his unanimous decision victory over Jacob Smith during the co-main event of ONE 169 on Nov. 8, Rodtang Jitmuangnon was featured in an Instagram video by ONE Championship and asked to pick between fighters.

Throughout the video, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion chose Superbon over fighters like Tawanchai, Jonathan Haggerty, John Lineker, Nico Carrillo, Panpayak, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and himself.

This video also generated funny reactions and comments from fans, who jokingly declared that Rodtang and Superbon were having a 'bromance.'

