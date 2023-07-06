"It's a big deal" - Tabatha Ricci opens up about the popularity of MMA in Brazil (Exclusive)

Tabatha Ricci recently opened up about the popularity of MMA in her native Brazil and noted that it is on par with the national popularity of other major sports.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Ricci described the level of popularity of MMA in Brazil, where a number of legends and Hall of Famers began their careers. She mentioned that martial arts as a whole is popular in the country, with many enrolling at a young age.

She said:

"We're [Brazil] like not a rich rich country, so most of the people start on the street, you know...I think maybe that's one of the reasons why we all want to fight and also from family because the Jiu Jitsu are huge in Brazil...Judo, so a lot of parents put the kids in the sport and that's kind of developing a lot of great athletes." [11:44 - 12:16]

'Baby Shark' also explained the level of popularity of MMA fighters compared to sports like soccer, which is another global sport that's popular in Brazil. She mentioned that the public recognizes fighters, saying:

"You walk on the street or supermarket, anywhere, people recognize. It's a big deal in Brazil. You're kind of superstar when you go through Brazil." [12:53 - 13:04]

It's great to hear that MMA fighters are recognized and supported on a national level in Brazil, which makes for an electric atmosphere when the UFC hosts events in the country.

Check out the full interview:

Tabatha Ricci opens up about fighting an opponent that called her out

Tabatha Ricci recently celebrated a milestone of sorts as a UFC fighter in that it was the first time she fought an opponent that had initially called her out.

During the aforementioned interview, 'Baby Shark' opened up about her experience preparing for her bout with Gillian Robertson after the Canadian called her out. She mentioned that it motivated her more in training for the fight and that it was an enjoyable experience, which paid off as she won the fight.

Ricci said:

"I feel like it just motivates me to train more, because if like, this person's calling me out, she really knows, and she thinks that she can beat me. So I'm like, okay, so I want to prove the opposite, and I accept the challenge...I took the pressure as a motivation, and I'm like, I'm more happy and excited with my training, so yeah, that was a fun, fun camp." [1:35 - 2:08]

Poll : 0 votes