MMA
  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “It’s a big opportunity” – Sage Northcutt relieved that long-awaited match with Shinya Aoki is finally happening

“It’s a big opportunity” – Sage Northcutt relieved that long-awaited match with Shinya Aoki is finally happening

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Jan 27, 2024 07:22 GMT
Sage Northcutt and Shinya Aoki - Photo by ONE Championship
Sage Northcutt and Shinya Aoki - Photo by ONE Championship

American mixed martial arts prodigy ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt has had Japanese legend ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki on his radar for a very long time. And now, the 27-year-old finally gets his wish as he locks horns with the multi-time former ONE lightweight MMA world champion this weekend.

Northcutt and Aoki finally meet at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan this Sunday, January 28th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Northcutt talked about his upcoming match, and had nothing but good things to say about his Japanese counterpart.

The Evolve MMA / Team Alpha Male product stated:

“Absolutely. You know, we did have the fight scheduled before and a couple weeks before flying out to have the fight I know I got sick with COVID and that was unfortunate. But yeah, getting to have this fight is a big opportunity. I'm thankful to be able to have this fight and Shinya is known as a legend in the sport. He's 47-11, so he's got a lot of pro fights and was the ex-champion.”

Sage Northcutt has ONE Championship gold on his radar

Like every fighter, Sage Northcutt has grand designs on becoming a world champion, and he says it’s his ultimate goal with ONE Championship.

The 27-year-old told Spinnin Backfist MMA Show podcast in a recent interview:

“I want to be the champion for ONE Championship and I want to be one of the most exciting fighters. So I feel like, I'm just kind of on the brink of it. I just returned, I had my first fight back, after like four years.”

He added:

“I'm very young still, and I feel like there's so much progress I've made in the gym and my training that I can't wait to show out there. So I feel like being the champion and definitely being one of the most exciting fighters.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. Please visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how you can watch the event from your location.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...