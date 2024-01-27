“It’s a big opportunity” – Sage Northcutt relieved that long-awaited match with Shinya Aoki is finally happening

American mixed martial arts prodigy ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt has had Japanese legend ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki on his radar for a very long time. And now, the 27-year-old finally gets his wish as he locks horns with the multi-time former ONE lightweight MMA world champion this weekend.

Northcutt and Aoki finally meet at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan this Sunday, January 28th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Northcutt talked about his upcoming match, and had nothing but good things to say about his Japanese counterpart.

The Evolve MMA / Team Alpha Male product stated:

“Absolutely. You know, we did have the fight scheduled before and a couple weeks before flying out to have the fight I know I got sick with COVID and that was unfortunate. But yeah, getting to have this fight is a big opportunity. I'm thankful to be able to have this fight and Shinya is known as a legend in the sport. He's 47-11, so he's got a lot of pro fights and was the ex-champion.”

Sage Northcutt has ONE Championship gold on his radar

Like every fighter, Sage Northcutt has grand designs on becoming a world champion, and he says it’s his ultimate goal with ONE Championship.

The 27-year-old told Spinnin Backfist MMA Show podcast in a recent interview:

“I want to be the champion for ONE Championship and I want to be one of the most exciting fighters. So I feel like, I'm just kind of on the brink of it. I just returned, I had my first fight back, after like four years.”

He added:

“I'm very young still, and I feel like there's so much progress I've made in the gym and my training that I can't wait to show out there. So I feel like being the champion and definitely being one of the most exciting fighters.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. Please visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how you can watch the event from your location.