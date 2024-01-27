Chatri Sityodtong predicts Sage Northcutt vs Shinya Aoki clash ‘will not go the distance’

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has an absolute banger of a card on his hands, as the promotion returns to Japan this weekend for the blockbuster Pay-Per-View extravaganza, ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo this Sunday, January 28th, and features ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 taking on Japanese icon Takeru Segawa in the main event.

However, Sityodtong can’t help but beam with excitement at one of the big fights scheduled that evening, particularly the one between former ONE lightweight MMA world champion ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki and American MMA prodigy ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt.

Speaking at the ONE 165 press conference, Sityodtong told the media he didn’t think the fight would hear the final bell. He said:

“On the main card, we also have Shinya Aoki, one of the greatest legends in Japanese mixed martial arts. The old veteran, the grizzled lion versus the young and hungry lion, global superstar, in Sage Northcutt. This fight will not go the distance. Either Shinya will submit Sage, or I think Sage will end up knocking Shinya out. This is going to be a classic old lion versus young lion.”

Chatri Sityodtong says it is possibly Shinya Aoki’s last fight

An absolute legend in the Japanese martial arts scene, Shinya Aoki could hang up his gloves for good, according to Sityodtong. The ONE Championship chairman and CEO called on Japanese fans to throw their support behind ‘Tobikan Judan’.

He added:

“Also, this might be Shinya’s very very last fight. So Japanese fans all over Japan, please support your Japanese legend in his toughest battle. Shinya is 40 years old and still going strong, but Sage is just beginning. He’s just starting his career. He wants to be a world champion in ONE. He has all the talent and ability. This is going to be a very dangerous fight for Shinya.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. Please visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how you can watch the event from your location.