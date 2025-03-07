“It’s the big time” - Adrian Lee on seizing the moment on the global stage of ONE Championship

Adrian Lee revealed the biggest challenge he faced going from an amateur to a professional mixed martial artist.

Through two appearances in ONE Championship, Lee has looked nothing short of spectacular. Making his promotional debut at ONE 167 in June, the 18-year-old sensation scored a second-round submission victory over Antonio Mammarella.

Three months later, he followed that up with another impressive finish, tapping out Nico Cornejo in the opening round of their clash at ONE 168: Denver.

On Sunday, March 23, Lee will look to make it three in a row, but first, 'The Phenom' appeared on the Story of the Fight podcast to discuss his move from amateur to pro and what he believes to be the biggest difference between the two.

"I've never been one to quit, ever," Lee said. So especially when you get to the pro stage, that's when it's all eyes are on you, you know, it's the big time."

Adrian Lee goes for win number three at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang

Adrian Lee will make his third promotional appearance at ONE 172: Takreru vs. Rodtang when ONE Championship heads to the legendary Sataima Super Arena in Japan for one of the biggest fight cards of the year.

There, Lee will square off with newcomer Shozo Isojima, an undefeated mixed martial artist who has won five straight while competing on the regional scene in his native Japan.

It'll be Lee's toughest test to date, but it's a test that he feels he's more than ready for.

"I feel good. I'm feeling tired, you know, sore," Lee said of his latest training camp. "Training camp's been great. Definitely feeling it on the body, but it's all going to pay off."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

