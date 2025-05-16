“It's in the blood” - Johan Ghazali says combat sports is a way of life in the Ghazali household 

Fighting was inevitable for 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali. His parents fought, his sisters fought, and so he, too, eagerly dove into the world of combat sports.

Ad

Now 18 years old and one of the brightest young stars in ONE Championship, the Malaysian-American teen has quickly become known for his fearless style and raw talent in the flyweight Muay Thai division. But his roots in the sport run deep and come straight from home.

Speaking with Combat Sports Today in an exclusive interview, Ghazali offered fans a peek into his home life, relative to his fighting career:

"Honestly, it's in the blood," he said. "You know, my mom was a fighter, my dad's a fighter, all my brothers fight, my sister fights. So the whole family fights, but honestly, they never pushed me. They never really like forced me to fight, you know, but it just happened naturally."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

“The promotion can sense that” - Johan Ghazali wants to help carry Muay Thai to the top of mainstream sporting consciousness

Now that he’s found his footing on the global stage, Johan Ghazali has his sights set on more than just personal success. He wants to be part of the wave that brings Muay Thai into the mainstream, right alongside the biggest sports in the world.

Ad

"I want to make this sport as big as MMA, as big as boxing, as big as football, or whatever other sport that's big in the world right now, you know, and I think and I think the promotion can sense that," he said.

Johan Ghazali returns at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6 in a flyweight Muay Thai bout against Diego Paez. Fight fans in Canada and North America can catch the action live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.