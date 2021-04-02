'It’s not my business, I just try to handle my end' - Francis Ngannou claims he isn't worried about a potential super fight against Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou has once again admitted that he is comfortable with fighting Jon Jones next should the opportunity present itself. The new UFC heavyweight champion knows that he does not have the final say in who he will be fighting next, though.

During an interview with MMA Fighting, Francis Ngannou claimed that he has no idea what's going on with the UFC and Jones at the moment. However, Ngannou is hoping to handle his end of the business and won't be sitting around waiting.

“I want [Jon Jones] to be [my next fight] but once again, I don’t have a say on that. I don’t really know what’s going on with Jones and the UFC. I don’t know what is the matter but once again, it’s not my business. I just try to handle my end, which is not easy as well for me. I just deal with myself. I can’t tell Jon Jones what he has to do. I would like to have that fight but [as opposed to that fight] I won’t be sitting here waiting for some fight because it’s the only fight."

Francis Ngannou has certainly taken note of the stacked roster the UFC has at the moment. The new UFC heavyweight champion is willing to stay active, something that he has hoped for in the past two years.

'The Predator' also doesn't want to be held accountable for somebody else in the division not receiving a title shot.

"There’s a lot of good fights out there. The roster right now is full of good contenders that you can eventually want to fight. This is what I have been expecting just to stay active because in the past two years, I’ve only fought just like twice and I don’t want this to happen again and also I don’t want to be accountable for somebody else in the division not having a title shot because I’m holding onto it because I’m being inactive.”

Who could Francis Ngannou fight next in the UFC?

Francis Ngannou is expected to face either Jon Jones or Derrick Lewis in his next UFC outing. However, as things stand, things are still a bit unclear on what plans the UFC has in store for the newly crowned 'Baddest Man On The Planet.'