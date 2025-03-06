“It's all business” - Jonathan Di Bella says it doesn’t matter how big a name he faces in the ring

For former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champoin Jonathan Di Bella, fighting wasn't a choice he had to make - it was just the natural progression of things. Growing up in the gym under the guidance of his father, a two-time kickboxing champion, it made sense that the Italian-Canadian boy would grow up to be just like his father.

Ad

From kicking a soccer ball to trading blows in the ring, combat sports has become second nature. And when it comes to stepping into the ring, everyone gets equal treatment from him.

In a feature by Story of the Fight, Di Bella said it doesn't matter who's standing across from him - game is game.

"Yeah, exactly. It doesn't faze [me]. Once I'm in there - [even if] I know the person I'm fighting for a long time - once I'm in the ring, once I'm in the cage, it's all business."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

Jonathan Di Bella says he feels at home competing under the bright lights of ONE Championship

Jonathan Di Bella entered his first competition at only 10 years old and turned professional at 19. There's a certain confidence that comes with experience, and Di Bella has long been desensitized to the nerves that once came with competing on the world stage of ONE Championship.

Ad

"Now it's like second nature, I'm used to everything. I'm used to performing in front of people, and I'm exctied. Now I'm that I'm reaching my peak and my prime I feel more comfortable and I get more excited to perform. For sure."

On March 23, Jonathan Di Bella will put his skills to the test in an interim ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship against Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang promises to be a massive event with five title fights lined up. Buy tickets here to watch live at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, or catch the action at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.