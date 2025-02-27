Jonathan Di Bella has now acclimated himself under the world's largest martial arts organization and to performing for combat sports fans on the global stage.

This is what he explained during one of the junctures of his recent interview with Story of the Fight, as he shared his excitement to put up another outstanding display in his impending return to action:

"Now it's like second nature, I'm used to everything. I'm used to performing in front of people, and I'm excited. Now I'm that I'm reaching my peak and my prime. I feel more comfortable and I get more excited to perform. For sure."

Check out Jonathan Di Bella's full interview below:

The former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion is set to collide with Thai icon Sam-A Gaiyanghadao on March 23 as part of the ONE 172 card at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title.

Heading into this championship clash, Jonathan Di Bella holds a promotional record of three wins and one defeat. He is also fresh off a unanimous decision win over Rui Botelho last December at ONE Fight Night 26.

Jonathan Di Bella shares his excitement to fight Sam-A in Japan for Sam-A

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative is super excited about the opportunity to share the ring with Sam-A and the fact that they will go head-to-head in front of the Japanese crowd, which he feels like hitting two birds with one stone.

The 28-year-old Canadian-Italian striking sensation stated:

"Yeah, man, I'm feeling excited. You know, it's a dream fight of mine. To fight Sam-A legend, and I'm very excited to fight in Japan."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com on March 23. The stacked card will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

