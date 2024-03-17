"It's a catch 22" - Aljamain Sterling gets into debate with fans over controversial eye-poke between Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa

Aljamain Sterling was the target of an immense amount of criticism following his victory over Petr Yan at UFC 259, with 'Funk Master' being awarded the title after Yan landed an illegal knee which saw him being disqualified.

Sterling was visibly concussed from the blow but was accused of faking the injury by fans of the sport after it became obvious that he would not be able to continue the fight.

Following the controversial stoppage at UFC Vegas 88 this weekend between Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa, which saw Loosa unable to continue after an eye poke, 'Funk Master' has now weighed in on the difficult positions fighters are in after being fouled.

According to the former champion, athletes are told that they have up to five minutes to recover from a given foul. Yet the full recovery period is rarely granted to a fighter.

He engaged in a debate with fans on X, and wrote this:

"No actually. They ask you if you can see. But also say you have 5min. Lol then when you answer the question they call the fight. It's a catch 22."

See Aljamain Sterling's post below:

Aljamain Sterling previews his physical changes ahead of UFC featherweight debut

Aljamain Sterling is set to make his featherweight debut in the promotion on Apr. 13, when he faces off against Calvin Kattar at the much anticipated UFC 300.

The former champion had made it known that his clash with Sean O'Malley, at UFC 292, would likely be his last fight at 135 pounds whether he won or lost. 'Funk Master' cut an enormous amount of weight to make the bantamweight limit, and he recently discussed the physical changes he has noticed ahead of his move upwards.

Sterling was regarded as one of the biggest fighters at 135 pounds, and it appears his body has acclimated well to the new weight division. During a recent YouTube video, he said this:

"Not necessarily trying to put on size, 'cause I've already got the size in comparison to all these other featherweights. So now it's just focused on straying strong, keeping the calories up. I didn't realize I was relatively the same size as all these other guys, and I'm a lot leaner... For the most part we walk around with the same amount of weight, which is good."

Watch Aljamain Sterling's video below from 2:05: