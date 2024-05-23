"It’s cool that they are homies” - Fans loving the Rodtang and Mikey Musumeci’s language barrier-breaking bromance

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci have developed a strong friendship that's been going on for almost a couple of years now.

The two world champions became inseparable and have not only shared knowledge in combat sports but are also having a great time enjoying the company of each other.

In a recent Instagram photo shared by ONE Championship, 'The Iron Man' and 'Darth Rigatoni' came off their successful world title defenses at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver in May 2023.

"The boys are ready to roll 😎 Watch both Rodtanf and Mikey Musumeci light up the stage on June 7 at ONE 167 on @primevideo! 🔥 @rodtang_jitmungnon @mikeymusumeci"

This awesome photo of the two combat sports superstars holding their world titles delighted fans. Positive messages from platform users @muaythaimeme, @onel.official, @dewey_drinkard, and @thecombinationofchaos poured in, as they commented:

"I think it's cool that they are homies."

"If you merged these two people you'd have one of the most dangerous fighters ever"

"To think these to goofballs could kill me 😭"

"The GOATS"

Rodtang and Mikey Musumeci look to sweep their assignments in Bangkok

Rodtang will be featured in the co-main event of the loaded ONE 167 card, as he is scheduled to meet 'The Bosnian Menace,' Denis Puric, in a flyweight kickboxing match.

On the other hand, the 27-year-old BJJ savant is going to welcome Gabriel Sousa to the promotion for their bantamweight submission grappling match. Musumeci wants to avenge his 2021 defeat at the hands of Sousa and even their head-to-head matchup.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.