"It's not crazy" - Daniel Cormier says Rob Font could fight Dominick Cruz after UFC Vegas 27 victory

In the aftermath of Rob Font's recent victory over Cody Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 27, Daniel Cormier has claimed that a fight between Font and Dominick Cruz isn't beyond the realm of possibility.

Rob Font fighting another former champion would be great for his resume. However, Cormier believes that a potential fight between the duo would do more harm than good for Cruz.

DC thinks Rob Font will keep pressuring Cruz, forcing the latter to take a step back to deal with the threat of Font's jab and vicious striking power. A defeat for Cruz would be detrimental to his aspirations of getting back into title contention.

During the latest edition of DC & Helwani, Cormier explained how a Rob Font vs. Dom Cruz fight could potentially play out. The former UFC heavyweight champion also added that Cruz remains one of the only veterans in the UFC who can still keep up with the young up-and-coming fighters. Cormier said:

"It's not a crazy idea and for Dominick Cruz, who still has championship aspirations, this type of fight puts him right back in the conversation. Here is the problem, how does Dominick go about figuring the puzzle that is Rob? Because Rob is gonna keep pressuring him. I think we have seen very recently that, we have these champions from before and they get these new young and exciting guys and they struggle with them. If anyone can still compete at that level it's Dominick Cruz but that's a big ask when he's starting to rebuild his resume towards championship contention."

Cormier added that Font vs. Cruz would be a great fight and it would put the #3 ranked Font in a situation where he could "overachieve in a sense."

"Fun fight, great fight. Another way to put Rob Font in a situation to overachieve in a sense but this fight would benefit Rob Font more to me than it would Dominick Cruz."

Rob Font's victory over Cody Garbrandt has solidified his status as a serious title contender

At UFC Vegas 27, Rob Font competed in his first UFC main event and put away Cody Garbrandt in a clinical performance. Font's win over Garbrandt now definitely establishes him as a legitimate title contender.

But with Aljamain Sterling set to defend the title against Petr Yan, it remains to be seen what decision the UFC will make regarding Font.

With Cory Sandhagen also set to face the returning TJ Dillashaw, either of those two men could be ahead of Font in terms of getting a shot after Yan. Therefore, taking a fight against Dominick Cruz might be a sensible decision for Font if he hopes to stay active and push his case for a title shot.