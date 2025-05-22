“It’s all them crazy sparring videos” - Liam Harrison theorizes on why Takeru was knocked out by Rodtang quickly

Veteran British striker Liam Harrison thinks Japanese kickboxer Takeru Segawa exposed himself too much that led him to lose in his last match. He believes the sparring videos that 'The Natural Born Krusher' shares on social media backfired.

'Hitman' spoke about it in an interview with the South China Morning Post when asked for his thoughts on Takeru's match against Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172 in March in Japan, where he was knocked out by 'The Iron Man' in the opening round.

Highlighting how the sparring videos he had in the lead-up might have given Rodtang and his team enough insights on the game state of Takeru, including his reported "declining" punch resistance, Harrison said:

"Rodtang isn’t really renowned for knocking people out with one shot. He’s not a one-punch knockout artist. So, if it (punch-resistance) is going, maybe it’s all them crazy sparring videos you always see of him - that is not healthy for you. So that could [have something] to do with it."

Watch the interview below:

At ONE 172, Takeru never really got his game going as Rodtang was all over him right from the opening bell. The Thai juggernaut steadily put pressure on the hometown bet, culminating with a solid left hook that sent Takeru to the canvas and unable to continue after.

Liam Harrison not completely giving up on Takeru

While it has been a rough start for Takeru Segawa in his ONE Championship journey, Liam Harrison is not completely giving up on him, believing that the Japanese star can still turn things around but may have to take it easy and a match at a time.

He shared this in the same interview with the South China Morning Post, underscoring that Takeru could benefit from taking a match with less pressure and having a better feel of the action in ONE.

Liam Harrison said:

"If he does feel his punch resistance is going - if that is true - I think it’d only be fair to have another big show in Japan, get the main event as Noiri vs Superbon, and then let him fight as the co-main, bit of an easier fight."

Since coming on board ONE Championship in 2023 after a distinguished career at K-1, Takeru has gone 1-2 in the promotion, with his lone victory so far coming by way of knockout over rising Burmese star Thant Zin in September last year.

