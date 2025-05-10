Liam Harrison weighs in on Takeru’s durability to absorb hard shots: “He got dropped by Thant Zin”

Veteran British striker Liam Harrison admits he has not seen a lot of matches of Japanese kickboxing star Takeru Segawa. It, however, did not stop him from sharing his thoughts when asked to assess the game of 'The Natural Born Krusher.'
In an interview with the South China Morning Post, he talked about the game of Takeru, including his vaunted punch resistance, which some observed to be gone.
"Takeru, people are saying his punch resistance has gone, and to be fair, he got dropped by Thant Zin and then he got knocked back out. So, I don’t watch enough of him to know whether his punch resistance is gone or not."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out what he had to say below:
Takeru has had three matches in ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in January last year. In all of them, he was greatly challenged, going 1-2.
His lone victory so far was over Burmese rising star Thant Zin, who he knocked out in the second round of their showdown back in September but not after being dropped by a solid left in the opening round.
Then in his last match in March against Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon, he lasted only 80 seconds as he was knocked out by 'The Iron Man.'
Prior to joining ONE, Takeru was a multiple-time K-1 world champion.
Liam Harrison advises taking it easy in ONE Championship push
While he has not seen enough of Takeru Segawa in action, Liam Harrison, however, is aware of the struggles he has had in ONE Championship. He advised the Japanese star to pace himself and take it a step at a time.
He spoke about it in the same interview with the South China Morning Post, sharing how a match with less pressure should work for Takeru at the moment to get a better feel of the kind of action present in ONE.
Liam Harrison said:
"If he does feel his punch resistance is going - if that is true - I think it’d only be fair to have another big show in Japan, get the main event as Noiri vs Superbon, and then let him fight as the co-main, bit of an easier fight."
The tough start he has had in ONE Championship has reportedly left Takeru, 33, contemplating retirement. It is something that Harrison said he completely understands, having gone through it in his distinguished career.