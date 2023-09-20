Japanese star Takeru set to fly to Bangkok to watch Rodtang fight Superlek live at ONE Friday Fights 34

Japanese superstar kickboxer Takeru Segawa will be at ringside for the much-awaited showdown between top strikers Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 in Bangkok this week, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced.

Sityodtong shared the news during the virtual press conference for ONE Friday Fights 34, which will be headlined by the Rodtang-Superlek collision, saying that Takeru will be among the celebrities expected to catch the marquee showdown live.

Sityodtong said:

“Actually, Takeru’s coming, too. So, Takeru’s coming Friday as well so he’s coming to watch Rodtang fight. We’ve got a lot of big stars, too. A-list actors are coming, it’s a celebrity-studded event, and, yeah, for sure, I think Liam Harrison and Jonathan Haggerty would love to fight in Lumpinee. They’re lifelong Muay Thai athletes and they just love Muay Thai.”

Check out the press conference below:

The 31-year-old Takeru, who was a highly sought-after free agent before signing with ONE earlier this year, is going to be a keen spectator as his promotional debut could be against Rodtang, who he has always kept an eye on as a fighter throughout the years.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will take place on September 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. There, the Jitmuangnon Gym standout will defend the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against the division’s kickboxing king Superlek in an all-champion title clash.

Rodtang is coming off an impressive second-round knockout victory over Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares last May in the United States. Superlek, meanwhile, raced to his fifth straight victory in 2023 in July, stopping Russian Tagir Khalilov in the second round of their catchweight Muay Thai battle by technical knockout.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.