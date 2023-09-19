“I want to be a legend” – Rodtang motivated to keep his belt for “as long as possible”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is seeking to keep his lofty standing in ONE Championship by making another successful defense of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title this week.

‘The Iron Man’ will be challenged by flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in an all-champion clash at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22.

It will serve as the headlining match of the 11-fight event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The match is Rodtang’s sixth defense of the world title he won in August 2019.

In a sitdown interview with Antoine Pinto on YouTube, the 26-year-old Jitmuangnon Gym athlete relayed that he wants to continue holding on to his world title and will defend it as long as he can.

Rodtang said:

“Again, this fight is for the title. I want to be a legend in ONE Championship, so I have to defend it to the best of my abilities. I want to keep this belt on me for as long as possible. It’s already been with me for four years in ONE Championship.”

Check out the interview below:

Rodtang was last in action in May in ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. There he successfully defended his world title by knocking out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round.

The impressive victory also earned him a $100,000 performance bonus and introduced him to more American fans.

Superlek, the concurrent No. 1 flyweight Muay Thai contender, meanwhile, will be fighting in his fifth match for this year alone. He won all of his four previous fights, the last one coming in July over Russian Tagir Khalilov by second-round technical knockout.

A win in his next fight will thrust ‘The Kicking Machine’ to an elite company of double ONE world champions.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.