“That’s my job” - Rodtang says he wants to entertain the fans as much as possible

Rodtang Jitmuangnon knows there’s more to fighting than just beating his opponents.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is a certified global superstar, and he’s achieved that level of success through his ring work and his personality.

Rodtang is considered the most terrifying striker on the planet, but he’s also a fighter that fans have gravitated towards because of his entertaining personality.

In a conversation with fellow fighter Antoine Pinto, Rodtang said fighting under ONE Championship’s global spotlight allows him to unleash his lively temperament.

The Thai megastar said:

“That’s my job. For every job, we have to do our best. That’s the job, that’s what I love. We just have to give it our all, whatever the form, just show it our way. Show them what we are, let them love what we are. I just want to do the best part for the paid spectators or the followers on all channels to like it. That’s it.”

Rodtang would often do his “Rodtang shuffle” during his ring walks, and he’ll have the capacity crowds dancing to his rhythm.

That fun-loving persona, however, disappears once he’s locked in the Circle or steps between the ropes.

Once that bell rings, Rodtang transforms into a nightmare.

‘The Iron Man’ holds a ridiculous 271-42-10 professional record and has a perfect 14-0 slate in ONE Championship in his Muay Thai and kickboxing matches.

Rodtang plans to extend that perfect run to 15 wins when he defends the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship against a man many consider his equal.

Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, will try to reach double-champ status when he challenges Rodtang for the flyweight Muay Thai throne at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek.

The massive showdown between these two Thai icons goes down this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Watch Rodtang's entire interview below: