Rodtang says he has more stopping power than Superlek: “I’m a bit better than him”

Many observers believe Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 are on the same plane of existence when it comes to Muay Thai and kickboxing.

There is, however, one area where Rodtang believes he’s better than Superlek.

In an interview with Antoine Pinto, himself a decorated Muay Thai artist, Rodtang said he’s confident that he has a stronger stopping power than his fellow Thai megastar.

‘The Iron Man’ can put that observation to the test when he defends his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship against ‘The Kicking Machine’ at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek.

The titanic meeting between the two future legends will go down this Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Rodtang said:

“I’m not too sure about power. If you want to say hitting power, maybe I’m a bit better than him.”

Rodtang’s assessment of himself, though, doesn’t come from sheer confidence or bravado. The Thai megastar is considered the most ferocious striker on the planet and he’s achieved that terrifying reputation through his relentless offensive style.

Holding a perfect 14-0 record in his Muay Thai and kickboxing matches in ONE Championship, Rodtang also has three knockouts to his name. His most recent stoppage was a textbook KO of Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May in Denver.

Superlek, meanwhile, is 11-1 in his ONE Championship career, but he’s on a streak of three straight KOs in this year alone.

While Rodtang has a more gung-ho style, Superlek is more of a methodical fighter. The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion doesn’t overwhelm his opponents like Rodtang and instead cuts them down with clinical precision.

That calculated offensive approach was in full display when Superlek felled Danial Williams, Nabil Anane, and Tagir Khalilov in his past three matches.

Watch Rodtang's entire interview below: