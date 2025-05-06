“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” - WWE icon Bill Goldberg glad to have hit the pads with Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison

Pro-wrestling legend Bill Goldberg knows greatness when he sees it, and he was honored to have trained with striking royalty Liam Harrison.

The pair have shared a friendship for over a decade, and they reunited late last year when Harrison faced Seksan at ONE 168: Denver in September 2024.

Goldberg didn't just visit Harrison during his fight week preparations, but also accompanied 'Hitman' to the cage at Ball Arena in Denver.

In a video Harrison posted on Instagram, Goldberg showed his respect for the British legend during their brief training session.

The WWE Hall of Famer said:

"I got the opportunity to get in the ring with Liam Harrison. And any human being on the planet that has any knowledge of Muay Thai would jump, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to do something like this."

Goldberg is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and is often considered the greatest homegrown talent from WCW.

The Georgia native was a former WCW Tag Team, United States, and World Heavyweight champion, and a former WWE Universal and Heavyweight champion.

Goldberg, though, isn't the only professional wrestler with whom Harrison has close ties.

Current WWE Superstar Aleister Black also trains with Harrison when they meet up.

It was revealed in the past week's broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown that Black, in real life Tom Büdgen, trained with Liam Harrison at Bad Company Gym in Leeds before his return to the WWE roster.

Liam Harrison says flyweight is the perfect division for old foe Nong-O Hama

Liam Harrison believes his old foe Nong-O Hama would be right at home in the lighter flyweight division.

Nong-O, a former eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, recently dropped down to the 135-pound division and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31.

In an interview with ONE Championship before ONE Fight Night 31, Harrison said:

"What people don't realize about Nong-O is that he fought his entire career at flyweight outside of ONE. That's the weight he should be at, despite all the success he had at bantamweight. But that's not his natural weight. This will be best for him.”

