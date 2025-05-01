“This will be best for him” - Liam Harrison says flyweight is the perfect weight class for Nong-O

British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison believes Nong-O Hama should have fought at 135 pounds all along. After all, 'Hitman' believes the 38-year-old Thai superstar's build is better suited in the flyweight Muay Thai ranks.

Ad

Then again, Nong-O once ruled as the fearsome bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, with seven successful world title defenses on his belt.

The Evolve MMA affiliate recently made the smart choice to make a bold career move in his bid to secure another world title at a lower weight class.

In an exclusive ONE Championship interview, Harrison revealed that Nong-O has always been a natural flyweight, especially early in his decorated career:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"What people don't realize about Nong-O is that he fought his entire career at flyweight outside of ONE. That's the weight he should be at, despite all the success he had at bantamweight. But that's not his natural weight. This will be best for him.”

Ad

Nong-O did look fantastic in his flyweight Muay Thai debut at ONE Fight Night 28 last February. Unfortunately, some late lapses cost him against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, and he lost the match via a narrow split-decision verdict.

Eyeing to avenge that setback, Nong-O will run it back with the third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2, live in US primetime.

Ad

Nong-O won't settle for anything less than a knockout at ONE Fight Night 31

Nong-O is treating this rematch with utmost importance. After all, the former bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin believes he did enough to get his hand raised in the first meeting.

Ad

The 38-year-old, though, won't focus on the past and simply erase all doubts by knocking out Kongthoranee in the sequel at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand:

"I always look for a knockout, especially because of the results of the last fight. I want a knockout in this fight. If there’s a chance to end this fight, I want to end it. I want to win by knocking him out," he told ONE.

ONE Fight Night 31 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.