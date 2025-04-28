“As hard as steel” - Kongthoranee admits he felt the wrath of Nong-O’s destructive kicks in their first meeting

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai experienced firsthand why Nong-O Hama is considered one of the heaviest hitters in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'. The third-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender admitted the 38-year-old's punishing kicks were as powerful as ever when they shared the ring at ONE Fight 28 in February.

Despite Nong-O making his debut in a lighter weight class, Kongthoranee explained that the Thai veteran's well-timed kicks were as impactful as ever. The 28-year-old dealt with the pain for quite some time even after their fight ended.

"What surprised me about Nong-O was that his kicks were unexpectedly powerful," he told ONE Championship.

He added:

"His shin bones were as hard as steel. I admit that it hurt every time he kicked me."

After a slow start against Nong-O's destructive power, Kongthoranee was able to compose himself and showcase unrelenting grit and determination. The 28-year-old tactician was able to adjust on the fly and found an answer to Nong-O's devilish barrage.

The Sor Sommai product turned the tides with his brilliant counterstriking and even gave Nong-O a taste of his own medicine with some crippling low kicks to halt his assault. Kongthoranee eventually came away with the split decision nod from the judges, which sets up their do-over this coming Friday.

Kongthoranee says he's ready for Nong-O's power at ONE Fight Night 31

After getting a glimpse of the destruction that Nong-O brings, Kongthoranee is more confident that he can get a more decisive victory in their sequel at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the No. 3 ranked contender praised Nong-O's timeless abilities and admitted he needs to be on his A-game to get his hand raised once more.

"Yes, I could say that it's a disadvantage, because he is a lot older than me but also I don't feel like the heaviness of his weapons is changing at all, it's still super heavy. But, yeah, that could be the disadvantage."

ONE Fight Night 31 will emanate from Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium. The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

