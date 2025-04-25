Five Nong-O classics as he seeks redemption vs Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31

Nong-O Hama enters his ONE Fight Night 31 battle with a lot on the line. The 38-year-old warrior is eager to return to a winning rhythm and secure his first victory in the promotion's flyweight Muay Thai division when he runs it back with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Ad

The Evolve MMA superstar has struggled for form lately, with four defeats from five outings. Still, the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion never fails to put on a show, and that should be the case again in Bangkok, Thailand.

In case fans need any reminder of his qualities, here are five classic performances from the striking wizard before he stars in the main event of the May 2 spectacle.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

#1 Nong-O's savage kicks destroys Liam Harrison in one round

Ad

Nong-O's promotional tenure is filled with nothing but entertainment and Muay Thai of the highest order. And this iconic finish is a perfect testament to his powers.

At ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022, he earned his most wicked finish on the global stage against three-time Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison.

He spent the opening seconds assessing what 'Hitman' brought to the table before unloading with a barrage of leg kicks to his lead legs that dropped the Englishman to the canvas at 2:10 of the opening round.

Ad

#2 Nong-O unleashes hell to stop Saemapetch

Ad

He had to wait for his sixth appearance under the ONE banner for his first knockout – and boy, it was some finish.

The then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion took charge of the tie from the opening round behind his venomous boxing and sent the Fairtex Training Center man down to the canvas twice in round two.

In the fourth round, he ended proceedings with a straight right that put Saemapetch away for good.

Ad

#3 Nong-O terrorizes Hiroaki Suzuki on his way to first title defense

Ad

Just three months after capturing the inaugural bantamweight Muay Thai gold, the Evolve MMA affiliate reminded everyone why he truly deserves his spot atop the division.

The striking wizard dished out a striking masterclass over the course of five dominant rounds – penalizing Hiroaki Suzuki with soul-stealing kicks to his head, legs, body, and arms.

On occasions, he did remind 'Kaibutsukun' that he had power in his hands, too. But it was his stinging dynamo right leg that helped him cruise to a unanimous decision triumph.

Ad

#4 Nong-O's missile-like right to the body folds Alaverdi Ramazanov

Ad

Nong-O bagged his eighth straight world title triumph and moved to 10-0 in the promotion when he took to the Circle against Alaverdi Ramazanov at ONE Friday Fights 1 in January 2023.

It was all one-way traffic from "The Art of Eight Limbs" maestro. As always, he stuck to his leg kicks and boxing combinations to unsettle the lanky Russian.

Slightly over two minutes into the third round, he wrapped things up with a ruthless combination and a final body shot that left Ramazanov curled up on the canvas.

Ad

#5 Nong-O wraps things up in style vs Rodlek

Ad

Once again, it was his trademark right hand that got the job done against Rodlek PK Saenchai.

Unlike any of the fights above, though, the challenger did give the Thai striking legend a run for his money in the first couple of rounds. But Nong-O's cautious approach acted only as bait.

He started unloading at the midway point of round two, turned up with more aggression in the third canto, and erased any doubts that the title was about to switch hands with a walk-off knockout win at 1:13 of the frame.

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 31 live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, May 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.