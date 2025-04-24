Nong-O reveals merciless finish of Liam Harrison wasn't part of his plan: "I never prepared for a low kick KO"

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama claimed one of the most memorable knockouts of his career against British legend Liam Harrison.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, however, the Thai martial arts icon admitted his infamous leg kick finish of 'Hitman' at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022 was more opportunistic than premeditated.

"When I knocked out Liam, I never prepared for a low kick KO," the 38-year-old disclosed. "I prepared to knock him out with my punches, but anything can happen in the game."

Their ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship matchup, which many expected would be a back-and-forth war, ended dramatically in 130 seconds of the opening stanza after Nong-O sent one chopping leg kick after another that floored the Leeds native.

His fourth knockout victory on the global stage of ONE Championship also earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus from the promotion's Chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong.

Watch the full fight replay here:

Nong-O's adaptability will be crucial at ONE Fight Night 31

His ability to finish Harrison with leg kicks speaks volumes about Nong-O's veteran instincts and fight IQ, as he was able to capitalize on the slightest of openings and adjust on the fly.

It will be good for Nong-O to have that in the bank when he challenges Kongthoranee Sor Sommai for the second time at ONE Fight Night 31 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Having fallen to the Sor Sommai affiliate in their first duel earlier this year, the Evolve MMA fighter needs to tap into his wealth of experience and tactical flexibility to get one back in their flyweight Muay Thai redo.

The 38-year-old remains one of the most technically gifted athletes on the ONE Championship roster. Despite recent setbacks, he'll be hoping to remind fans of his elite status with a statement on fight night.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, May 2.

