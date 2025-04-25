“It's still super heavy” - Kongthoranee says Nong-O’s power hasn’t diminished at all despite nearing his 40s

Third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai can attest that Nong-O Hama's legendary steel didn't dull with old age.

Ad

In fact, it appears that the Thai legend's blades only gotten sharper since moving to the 135-pound division.

Despite being 10 years younger than the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Kongthoranee insists Nong-O still holds a distinct advantage over him when it comes to raw power.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Sor Sommai product told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Yes, I could say that it's a disadvantage, because he is a lot older than me but also I don't feel like the heaviness of his weapons is changing at all, it's still super heavy. But, yeah, that could be the disadvantage."

Kongthoranee experienced firsthand the atomic power of the legendary Thai icon's strikes when they crossed swords at ONE Fight Night 28 last February.

Ad

After a timid start due to Nong-O's destructive capabilities, Kongthoranee was able to turn the tide and eventually escape with a narrow split decision victory after three rounds.

The close nature of that showdown warranted an immediate rematch, which will take place in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video this coming May 2, inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

Kongthoranee taking a page out of Jonathan Haggerty, Nico Carrilo to KO Nong-O

Kongthoranee didn't get the satisfaction he thought he'd have after beating Nong-O. After all, it was a closely-contested match-up, which could have gone either way.

Ad

Ad

With a chance to score a more definitive victory at ONE Fight Night 31, the Thai striking maestro says he'd like to mimic the last two fighters to finish Nong-O.

The No.3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Yes, if there's an opportunity, I would try to do that. But as I said, it's all about the opening. So I'm not sure if I would get such openings like Carrillo or Haggerty had. But if there is an opportunity, then I think I will try knocking him out with either a punch or elbows."

Prime Video subscribers can watch ONE Fight Night 31 live as it happens in US Primetime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.