“I will try knocking him out” - Kongthoranee looking to mimic Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carriillo’s brutal finishes over Nong-O

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is looking for a more decisive finish against Nong-O Hama this time around. That said, the 28-year-old Thai star wants to take a page out of Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo's books and viciously knock out his legendary compatriot.

The sequel to Kongthoranee and Nong-O's epic duel will take place next week in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 31 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

At ONE Fight Night 28 last February, Kongthoranee barely escaped with the W, taking home a narrow split decision victory over Nong-O.

The Sor Sommai product was certainly not happy with the indecisive win and even took flak from some of Nong-O's fans who believed he did not deserve to get his hand raised.

This time, however, Kongthoranee wants to remove the judges from the equation and finish off Nong-O.

In a ONE Championship interview, the no.3 ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender said he had already studied Haggerty and Carrillo's respective knockout wins over the former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion:

"Yes, if there's an opportunity, I would try to do that. But as I said, it's all about the opening. So I'm not sure if I would get such openings like Carrillo or Haggerty had. But if there is an opportunity, then I think I will try knocking him out with either a punch or elbows."

Kongthoranee says he has a point to prove at ONE Fight Night 31

Kongthoranee's biggest motivation heading to ONE Fight Night 31 is his desire to silence the doubters.

In the same interview with ONE, the third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender said he'll definitely go for the kill to erase all questions and prove he is the superior striker.

“Yes, [I wanted the rematch] because this time everyone will finally be able to end their arguments.”

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US Primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

