ONE Fight Night 31: Liam Harrison predicts Nong-O will be 'more aggressive' to complete redemption arc vs. Kongthoranee

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison knows too well about his former rival Nong-O Hama, and he expects him to be more aggressive in his upcoming rematch against Kongthoranee on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31.
In a recent catch-up with ONE Championship, Harrison said that their second meeting would look a lot like the replay of the first encounter last February at ONE Fight Night 28 in terms of techniques and fight approach.
However, 'Hitman' believes that the 38-year-old veteran will press the action more and bring the fight against his younger opponent in hopes of getting one back against him, as he explained:
"I think we are going to get something very similar to the first fight. I wouldn't be surprised if Nong-O tries to be a bit more aggressive and push the pace a little but more this time."
Nong-O wants to make his mark in the flyweight Muay Thai division and record his first victory in the weight class since his move earlier this year and potentially make a run toward the vacant 26-pound golden belt.
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Liam Harrison says that we won't change a thing in his legendary career
The Bad Company representative recently had a Reddit session with fans and was asked if he had any lessons he could tell his younger self.
However, the British combat sports icon said that he won't spill too much because he doesn't want to interfere with all the lessons he learned during the ride, as he explained:
"I won't give much advice. The experiences I've had in my career, I wouldn't change anything. They're all life lessons. I would just let him find his own way like how I did."