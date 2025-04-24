Multi-time world champion Liam Harrison wouldn't change a thing about his fighting career: "They're all life lessons"

Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison has revealed he wouldn't alter a single aspect of his storied combat sports journey, viewing every experience, both triumphs and setbacks, as essential components of his career.

During a recent Reddit MMA session, the three-time Muay Thai world champion responded to a fan who asked what advice he would give to a younger version of himself starting in the sport.

"I won't give much advice," the 38-year-old wrote, adding on the importance of picking up knowledge along the way.

He continued:

"The experiences I've had in my career, I wouldn't change anything. They're all life lessons. I would just let him find his own way like how I did."

The Leeds native has never looked back since discovering Muay Thai at the age of 13. Harrison, who turns 39 on Oct. 5, competed in the biggest stadium circuits in Thailand, winning multiple titles.

Throughout his career, the British martial artist has shared the ring with top names like Singdam Kiatmoo9, Pakorn PK Saenchaimuaythaigym, Sagetdao Petpayathai, Nong-O Hama, Saenchai PKsaenchaimuaythaigym, and Anuwat Kaewsamrit.

His ultra-aggressive approach has been a key component of his game. He's brought the same fire into his stint in the world's largest martial arts organization, where he enjoys two knockouts from six fights against Muangthai PK Saenchai and Mohammed Bin Mahmoud.

As his next fight on the global stage of ONE Championship fast approaches, Liam Harrison's message is a reminder that in combat sports, triumphs and setbacks are essential for anyone chasing success.

Liam Harrison has another war in the offing at ONE 173: Denver

In slightly over three months, Liam Harrison steps back inside the ONE Circle for his seventh appearance at ONE 173: Denver in Ball Arena. The Englishman participates in a guaranteed slugfest against Myanmarese dynamo Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai contest.

Their bout joins the previously announced ONE women's MMA world title unification joust between divisional queen Stamp Fairtex and interim titleholder Denice Zamboanga.

