“I've got a new lease of life” - Liam Harrison explains his decision to lace the gloves anew after short-lived retirement 

British striking legend Liam Harrison delighted fans across the globe when he decided to take a U-turn on his decision to end his decorated professional career.

Filled with emotions after his loss to Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver last year, the 39-year-old left his gloves on the Circle and announced his retirement post-event.

However, it appears Harrison was simply caught in the moment, and his competitive fire burns as hot as ever.

After a successful return in his own promotion, Hitman Fight League, against Isaac Araya last March, Liam Harrison will step on the world's largest martial arts organization's global stage again on August 1 at ONE 173: Denver against Soe Lin Oo.

The battle-tested veteran recently hopped on a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session and entertained queries from his doting fans.

Reddit user u/Diamond_Sutra asked:

"What made you change your mind on retiring? Specifically, the first time you retired. And then the second time you retired. And the third time, too."

'Hitman' wrote back:

"I knew that I could come back and have some more exciting fights. My body is much stronger, and I feel much sharper. I feel like I've got a new lease of life with my brand new Bad Company gym."

Liam Harrison says heart beats talent every single time

Liam Harrison is a fighter through and through. While 'Hitman's elite striking skills have been proven time and time again, it's his unrelenting warrior spirit that sets him apart.

In the same Reddit AMA, 'Hitman' preached the importance of relentless perseverance to succeed in the sport.

"Don't let nerves get to you. Listen to your coaches, train hard, fight your heart out, and know you gave it your all. Technique can be taught, but you can't teach heart."

Visit watch.onefc.com for more information about ONE 173: Denver.

