“You can’t teach heart” - Liam Harrison says an unbreakable attitude is one of the strongest weapons a fighter can have

Liam Harrison believes there's no better foundation for a fighter than an unwavering spirit to get back up from every obstacle.

Ad

The British legend recently held an Ask Me Anything session on the uber-popular community site Reddit, and he told fans on r/MuayThai that one of the biggest tools a fighter could have is heart.

Harrison wrote:

"Don't let nerves get to you. Listen to your coaches, train hard, fight your heart out, and know you gave it your all. Technique can be taught, but you can't teach heart."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Liam Harrison's words, though, weren't just mere lip service.

The multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion showed that emotional fortitude every time he suited up the gloves, none more so than his mythical comeback against Muangthai PK Saenchai.

Harrison faced off against Muangthai in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE 156 in April 2022, and was immediately thrown into the brink of defeat in the opening round of the match.

Ad

The Leeds native, however, wouldn't be denied and erased Muangthai's two-knockdown advantage in one of the craziest displays of tenacity in sports.

Muangthai needed just one more knockdown to secure the first-round knockout, but Harrison went absolutely mental.

Harrison cracked Muangthai with a right cross and then a left hook that dropped the former Lumpinee Stadium world champion 1:40 into the first round.

With momentum slowly swinging to his side, Harrison went hunting and dropped Muangthai for the second time with a flurry of punches before completing the comeback with another boxing combination for the insane knockout 2:19 into the first.

Ad

Liam Harrison admits he would've faced tremendous regret if he didn't cut his retirement short

Liam Harrison was supposed to head into retirement after his loss to Seksan at ONE 168: Denver in September 2024.

That retirement, however, proved short-lived and the British legend is back in the fold.

In an interview with Nick Atkin, Harrison said the regret of not coming back for one final run at the top would've gnawed at him if he stayed retired.

"The thing is as well, if I look back and when I get to like 44, 45, and I look back and think “f*** me, I still could have done it then, why didn’t I just get in and have a few more fights?” because I won’t be able to do it then, I can do it now. I know I can do it."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.