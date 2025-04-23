WATCH: Liam Harrison breaks down how to use push kicks to set up his blinding multi-shot Muay Thai combinations

Liam Harrison has built a reputation in Muay Thai for his blistering combinations, but one key weapon often sets the stage for his relentless attacks — the push kick.
During his seminar tour across the United States, the English striker broke down this essential technique, highlighting how the push kick serves as an integral setup for his trademark flurries.
Check out the clip uploaded on Liam Harrison's official Instagram account below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
For Harrison, the push kick is a versatile tool in a bout. Beyond setting up combinations of strikes, it also serves as the cunning tactic to disguise his offensive rhythm and keep his opponents guessing.
'Hitman' said this in the clip posted above:
"If you want to be really tricky, you can go fake... because when you're fighting after a left kick, if you get a high-scoring left kick, nine times out of ten, he'll probably kick back with the right... Try to get a score back."
Liam Harrison figures in a battle between Muay Thai hard-hitters at ONE 173
Liam Harrison will board a plane back to American soil in less than four months from now to take on a crucial assignment.
The British striking icon is slated to lock horns with fellow knockout artist Soe Lin Oo in a highly anticipated bantamweight Muay Thai tilt at ONE 173 — the promotion's third event in the United States — scheduled for Aug. 1 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
The aforementioned 21,000-seater venue holds unforgettable memories for Harrison — but for all the wrong reasons. It was there, on the undercard of ONE 168 in September 2024, that he suffered a second-round knockout loss at the hands of Thai powerhouse Seksan Or Kwangmuang.
Now, Harrison returns with redemption on his mind, determined to replace that painful moment with the image of his hand raised in triumph.