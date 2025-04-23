WATCH: Liam Harrison breaks down how to use push kicks to set up his blinding multi-shot Muay Thai combinations

Liam Harrison has built a reputation in Muay Thai for his blistering combinations, but one key weapon often sets the stage for his relentless attacks — the push kick.

Ad

During his seminar tour across the United States, the English striker broke down this essential technique, highlighting how the push kick serves as an integral setup for his trademark flurries.

Check out the clip uploaded on Liam Harrison's official Instagram account below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

For Harrison, the push kick is a versatile tool in a bout. Beyond setting up combinations of strikes, it also serves as the cunning tactic to disguise his offensive rhythm and keep his opponents guessing.

'Hitman' said this in the clip posted above:

"If you want to be really tricky, you can go fake... because when you're fighting after a left kick, if you get a high-scoring left kick, nine times out of ten, he'll probably kick back with the right... Try to get a score back."

Ad

Liam Harrison figures in a battle between Muay Thai hard-hitters at ONE 173

Liam Harrison will board a plane back to American soil in less than four months from now to take on a crucial assignment.

The British striking icon is slated to lock horns with fellow knockout artist Soe Lin Oo in a highly anticipated bantamweight Muay Thai tilt at ONE 173 — the promotion's third event in the United States — scheduled for Aug. 1 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Ad

The aforementioned 21,000-seater venue holds unforgettable memories for Harrison — but for all the wrong reasons. It was there, on the undercard of ONE 168 in September 2024, that he suffered a second-round knockout loss at the hands of Thai powerhouse Seksan Or Kwangmuang.

Now, Harrison returns with redemption on his mind, determined to replace that painful moment with the image of his hand raised in triumph.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.