"It's deadly" - Shauna Bannon reveals the impact Conor McGregor has had in her career behind the scenes

Irish Mixed Martial artist Shauna Bannon has signed with the UFC and is set to face Bruna Brasil in her debut, with Conor McGregor rooting for her. Speaking on McGregor's support in the media interaction before her UFC debut, Bannon reflected on the experience:

"It's huge like to have him on board as a part of my sponsorship team.It's like unbelievable and he's been backing me my whole career like he's always congratulating me and wish me luck in all my fights so...and for now to be in the UFC, he is here too and him to be in my team is...It's deadly."

Check out the tweet below:

Shauna Bannon is still undefeated and has a professional career record of 5-0. 'Mama B' boasts an impressive amateur record, where she won a gold medal at the 2021 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) and a silver medal at the 2019 World Championships. She will make her formal debut in the octagon at UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura at the O2 Arena in London, England, in a strawweight bout.

Shauna Bannon discusses pregnancy and motherhood as an active MMA fighter

In an interview with Virgin Media Sports, Shauna Bannon, the undefeated Irish competitor, shared her experience with pregnancy and motherhood while being an active fighter.

I've had ten fights since he was born, and I've been pretty active, I got straight back in, and there was no stopping... I didn't stop training while I was pregnant...The day before I gave birth, I was in my dad's kickboxing gym, kicking and punching the bag so like I didn't stop while I was ready to go, I was back training after three weeks, and I was looking for fights to be booked. I wasn't even able to get medicals cleared, I had to go to different doctors and pretend I didn't have a kid."

Check out the tweet below:

Virgin Media Sport @VMSportIE



@ShaunaBannon5 on her incredible rise from becoming a mother, turning pro and signing for the UFC within two years. ☘️



#UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/zTXF86Yu9X "It's all for him. This is an opportunity to change my life, my family's life and most importantly, Jayce's life. It's all for him."@ShaunaBannon5 on her incredible rise from becoming a mother, turning pro and signing for the UFC within two years. ☘️