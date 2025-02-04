“It’s a different ball game” - Sean Climaco warns ONE newcomer Diego Paez about the danger that awaits him 

Sean 'The One' Climaco is eager to put an end to their long-standing rivalry with Diego Paez as he welcomes the promotional debutant on the world stage of ONE Championship for their trilogy fight, and his experience with ONE's gloves may be a key factor in securing that win.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sean Climaco talks about the amount of damage a fighter can cause when using ONE Championship's standard 4-oz gloves.

Speaking from the place of someone who has felt first-hand the power of the lightweight gloves, 'The One' believes Diego Paez isn't prepared for the level of damage that awaits.

He said:

"I don't think he's gonna be ready to take the damage I'll bring, especially with the small gloves. It's a different ball game with the small gloves. I've experienced getting hit with them in my last fight."

The American vs American match is one of the bouts featured in the upcoming ONE Fight Night 28, happening on February 7 in the historical Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

"He's not gonna have any chance to breathe" - Sean Climaco promises to unleash hell on Paez at ONE Fight Night 28

As Sean Climaco goes up against Diego Paez for the third time, he intends not to give the promotional newcomer any room to breathe. With plans to make their bout a high-intensity fight, it seems he is extremely confident that he has the stamina to exert forward pressure for three rounds straight without gassing out.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship ahead of fight night, he said:

"It could be a dominant decision or a knockout. It's only gonna be three rounds, so he's not gonna have any chance to breathe in those three rounds. It's gonna be a fast-paced, three-round fight."

ONE Fight Night will air live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7.

